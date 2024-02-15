WALL TOWNSHIP — BOE President Christine Steitz responded to recent criticism of the entity from Wall Township residents with a statement at its public meeting Tuesday night, the first time since the new year.

The rest of the board members looked on as the president allocated time of her president’s report, roughly an hour and a half into the meeting, to slam backlash and allegations the board has received in the past few months, as well as the professionalism, or lack thereof, during recent meetings’ public comment forums.

“This constant onslaught of criticism regarding issues that we don’t necessarily have viable avenues to address is an enormous distraction of time and attention from things that we could and should be doing for our students,” Ms. Steitz said in her statement.

Ms. Steitz hinted at various critics of the BOE, most notably BOE opponent Betsy Cross, using the terms “emails” and “OPRA [Open Public Records Act] requests” in her statement.

Ms. Cross has used her public comment minutes at various board meetings since 2019 to slam the district’s business administrator and custodian of records, Brian Smyth, whom she believed played a pivotal role in the district’s purchase, installment and alleged disposing of trailers used for classrooms in 2007 at Central Elementary School [CES].

