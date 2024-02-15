BAY HEAD — Duties and responsibilities of Bay Head’s animal control officer will be clarified by the borough in an amendment introduced by the borough council at a meeting on Feb. 5.

Jean Cipriani, borough attorney, briefly explained the amendment.

She said this is “to clarify the duties and powers of the animal control officer to specifically make it clear that the animal control officer can go onto private property and remove a fox or raccoon, or any other animal.”

Ms. Cipriani said this amendment would also eliminate any need for further permission from the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife for entering properties around the borough.

This comes after an incident occurred in the borough where there was “confusion” as to whether the animal control officer could enter private property, according to Ms. Cipriani.

The animal control service provider for Bay Head is Muskrat Jack Animal Services.

Mayor William Curtis told The Ocean Star, “Confusion as to what Muskrat Jack could do if a neighbor called for help with a critter. Jack said a permit was needed before he could assist which made no [sense] so Councilwoman [Jennifer] Barnes checked with the state game and wildlife group for clarification and it was not true. No permit is needed. And, yes, we wanted to clarify the position for everyone. Muskrat Jack is still employed by us.”

The addition to the existing ordinance reads, “The Certified Animal Control Officer is hereby authorized to enter upon public, private or quasi-public property, including the beaches of the Borough, to perform any and all duties of Certified Animal Control Officer.”

A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance are set for the council meeting on Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at borough hall.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.