MANASQUAN — Manasquan High School [MHS] will implement the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program [IB] beginning next school year, offering students the opportunity to take higher level classes and earn college credits.

Schools that want to offer the program need to earn certain certifications, the last of which MHS will receive on Feb. 15, after two years of preparation.

The IB program will provide a pre-structured curriculum for students who choose to take it, offering them courses from various subjects that are all at a higher difficulty level.

Much like Advanced Placement [AP] classes, which also provide a higher level of difficulty and learning as well as the potential for college credits, the IB program provides a pathway for students to earn college credits, depending on their performance.

One of the major differences between AP and IB is how widespread IB is internationally, hence the name. Manasquan Superintendent Frank Kasyan told The Coast Star that its popularity overseas means that students who take the IB program and want to study at higher education institutions outside the U.S. would be better equipped to do so.

“It offers our students the opportunity to learn globally,” said Mr. Kasyan, adding that director of school counseling Lesley Kenney is in the process of compiling a list of colleges and universities that accept IB credits.

The IB diploma program is offered at over 5,700 schools worldwide, across 160 countries, according to the organization’s website. Currently in Monmouth County, five high schools offer the program: Biotechnology High School, Freehold Township High School, Howell High School, Red Bank Regional High School and Shore Regional High School.

