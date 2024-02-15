LAVALLETTE — Lavallette Elementary School’s kindergarten through fourth-graders took a bit of time at the start of their school day on Friday, Feb. 9 to kick off the back half of the year.

With 100 days down, the students of Lavallette Elementary have 80 left to go. Several of the kids had plenty to say on the subject, telling The Ocean Star all about their 100th day of school and their favorite parts of the event.

Third grader Lila McManus said that the party continues all day.

“My favorite thing is that you get to party all day. We’re going to do some crafts, and we have to do our spelling test,” said Lila, referencing the spelling bee, which also took place on the same day.

Ella Ferlise said that her favorite part of the day is completing the 100th day-oriented projects that teachers had in store for them.

“You get to do a bunch of art and bring in projects,” she said. “And you get to see everybody’s projects. Today is a busy day and fun. It’s really fun that it’s a Friday.”

Third grade teacher and Lavallette Teacher of the Year Jane Homer told The Ocean Star about some of the projects, as well as why the milestone celebration is so special each year for the kids and teachers alike.

“For us it’s a couple of things,” said Ms. Homer. She observes that many students tend to make greater strides toward learning at this point in the year. “We’re more than halfway through this school year – it’s 180 days – but it’s also the time of the year where we start to see the ‘lightbulb’ go off in kids’ heads. All the things that we’ve been learning up until now; it’s finally starting to sink in and you can actually see it in their faces. Their eyes light up and it’s like this magic lightbulb goes off. It’s kind of like the point in the year where we see them making the most progress and gaining momentum.”

