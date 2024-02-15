For the first time in the parade’s history, four individuals have been chosen to lead the annual Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The three Casserly sisters [Michelle, Kacey and Megan], alongside Edward Neafsey, will be honored together as grand marshals of the 51st St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for Sunday, March 3.

HON. EDWARD NEAFSEY

Mr. Neafsey is a decorated Irish-American who has been a Jersey Shore resident for four decades.

Born in Elizabeth and raised in Linden with his seven siblings, Mr. Neafsey is the oldest child of Edward “Bud” Neafsey Jr. — a former grand marshal, himself — and Agnes Murphy Neafsey, whose families have ties to County Cork and Wexford in Ireland, thus securing him dual citizenship.

He has previously worked as a career public servant at the county, state and federal levels, though most of his work had been with the state, with various roles as assistant counsel and commissioner for enforcement to governors and authoring various published legal pieces.

He was also a certified criminal trial attorney, monitoring murder cases as a military lawyer, defense attorney, prosecutor and judge. Additionally, he served as an active member of the New Jersey State Bar Association for more than 45 years and spent time as a coach and judge in the Mock Trial Program for high school students pursuing law, according to a press release.

In present day, he serves on the New Jersey State Bar Association’s Board of Trustees and is an adjunct professor at Rutgers Law School. He is also a long-time member of FSOS Foundation and the NJ State Hibernians Freedom for All Ireland Chair.

Mr. Neafsey is also a member of the Committee on the Administration of Justice, a Belfast, Ireland-based human rights group.

When the state Legislature’s bipartisan resolution designating March as Irish-American Month was signed into law in 2022, it recognized notable Irish-Americans from New Jersey, which included the Jersey Shore judge for his “human rights activism,” the press release says.

The former public servant was named “Irishman of the Year” by the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, in Union County, and by the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of the Jersey Shore, of Belmar.

“Ed’s late wife Jane supported the Belmar & Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade and she held an open house every parade day,” stated the press release. “Ed is humbled and honored to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was the 2008 parade Grand Marshal, and his sister Margaret, who was the 2019 Deputy Grand Marshal.”

“To be Grand Marshal is very special. I do think of my father who was grand marshal in 2008 and my sister Margaret who was deputy grand marshal in 2018,” said Mr. Neafsey in the press release. “It is a special honor for me and for my family. I’m excited to march and represent the strong and the proud Jersey Shore Irish-American community.”

CASSERLY SISTERS

For the three Casserly sisters, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade has become a long-standing tradition. The eldest three of four children of Michael and Joan Ann Casserly, the family grew up in Sussex County and are all graduates from High Point Regional High School.

The siblings all share treasured memories of attending the annual parade since childhood, as their Irish heritage is an important part of their family. According to the press release, their ancestral roots can be traced back to their paternal great-great-grandfather to County Roscommon, who emigrated to America through Ellis Island.

The Casserly family frequently includes bagpipes at their family events, stated the press release, as several aunts, uncles and cousins are members of the Staten Island Pipes and Drums, the Port Authority Pipes and Drums and the Friendly Sons of Shillelagh Jersey Shore Pipe Band.

Growing up as parade attendees from Jersey City to the Jersey Shore, the sisters have been proud Belmar Parade Committee members since 2013, after being introduced to the committee by former Deputy Grand Marshal Sharon Day.

The sisters first began their involvement with the annual parade celebration by designing and selling commemorative parade T-shirts to help fundraising efforts, which is a tradition that has continued through to this year, as well.

“The Casserly sisters are truly humbled and honored to be part of a storied Irish tradition which is incredibly meaningful for their entire family and all of their friends,” stated the press release. “They are exceedingly proud of their heritage and the characteristics that it represents: loyalty, resiliency, friendliness, hospitality and a strong sense of community.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.