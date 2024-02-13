SEA GIRT — A two-year-old boy was rescued by his father on Sea Girt beach Saturday morning just minutes after a mound of sand collapsed atop him.

The Sea Girt Police Department received a call at 11:22 a.m. with notice of a missing child, who had been playing on the beach when a sand pile collapsed around him.

Sea Girt Police Chief Justin Macko told The Coast Star, “Borough officials established communication with the US Army Corps of Engineers, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and Weeks Marine to address the incident, and that “the affected area has been secured, restricting public access, and personnel from Weeks Marine are ensuring on-site security until representatives from the US Army Corps of Engineers and Weeks Marine arrive to assess and evaluate the site.”

The incident’s origin is currently unknown as the borough awaits an on-site meeting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Weeks Marine, the two parties responsible for work on the town’s Beach Replenishment Project.

