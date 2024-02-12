BRICK TOWNSHIP — Hundreds of celebrants came out Saturday afternoon for Brick Township’s 174th birthday party, held at the township civic center.

Droves of people of all ages took a bit of time out of their day on Saturday, Feb. 10 for a party featuring tons of the township’s most critical institutions and organizations.

The event, organized jointly by Mayor Lisa Crate’s office and the town’s Student Advisory Committee, brought together these groups as well as plenty of residents young and old, who came out to celebrate their hometown’s 174th year.

“This idea actually came from a student back in 2016. Mayor [John] Ducey was visiting schools, and one of the younger girls in one of the younger grades asked him, ‘Why don’t we celebrate Brick’s birthday every year?’” said Mayor Crate. “And that’s how it came together — and now we do it every year.”

The party, while open to all, was specifically geared toward younger celebrants, with a Minecraft theme — as a “brick” is also a vital material in the popular game. Games like cornhole and activities like face-painting and cupcake decorating were also available for all attendees along with, of course, a birthday cake, served up by the mayor herself.

“I think the point of having our birthday party each year is the community. Part of the thought process of me, as the mayor, and the council is that we want to bring our community members together as often as possible; because that’s how we make this big town of ours feel smaller,” Mayor Crate said, referencing her motto that the township is a “big town with a small-town feel.”





For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.