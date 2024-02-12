MANASQUAN — Manasquan Main Beach became the site of a large Saturday morning community event as hundreds gathered to support ALS patients and raise money.

The Valentine Plunge, now in its 18th year, is organized by Jim O’Neill, one of its founders, and takes place in conjunction with the staytough.fightHARD Foundation and the Joan Dancy and pALS Foundation, which it benefits.

Mr. O’Neill said that this year’s plunge far surpassed its initial fundraising goal of $340,000, achieving a total of around $480,000.

“We broke all sorts of records this year. It was an incredible day,” said Mr. O’Neill, adding that around 800 individuals partook in the plunge while thousands more cheered them on.

