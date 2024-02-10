BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council approved a shared service agreement with the Ocean County’s Sheriff Office to take part in the 2024 Child Restraint Program and also approved a resolution for a shared service agreement with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for F.A.S.T. [Fatal Accident Support Team].

Council Vice President Derrick Ambrosino said, “This resolution authorizes the execution of a shared service agreement with the County of Ocean for the fiscal year 2024 Child Restraint Program grant. In this grant the township will be reimbursed up to $70 per hour for overtime expenses incurred by certified child passenger safety technicians in the township’s EMS department.”

According to the resolution, the sheriff’s office and the township have determined that it would be in their mutual interest for the municipality to designate Nationally Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians to be assigned to the Child Restraint Program.

The resolution states that under the Uniform Shares Services and Consolidation Act, it authorizes local units as defined in the act to enter joint agreements for the provision of governmental services.

According to the resolution, the program retroactively covers from Oct. 1, 2023 and will continue in full force until Sept. 30, 2024.

