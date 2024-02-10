BAY HEAD — For the past three months, New Jersey American Water has been involved in a major water-main replacement project on Bridge Avenue.

According to Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci, “This was the original six-inch water main that was installed in the early 1930s, so New Jersey American Water decided it finally had to be replaced. It was absolutely a major project but as of today, the company is essentially completed outside of some punch list items and clean up.”

He said New Jersey American Water will return in the spring to complete repaving of the sections of Bridge Avenue that the county is not going to work on as part of their Bridge Avenue drainage project between Club Drive and West Lake Avenue.

“This spring the county is going to do a total road reconstruction on this section of Bridge Avenue including increased drainage capacity. The portions of Bridge Avenue that New Jersey American Water disturbed with their project that are not part of the county work, will be repaved curb to curb by New Jersey American Water,” said Mr. Pannucci. “I think it’s important to remember that Bridge Avenue is a county road and the water system in Bay Head is not owned by the borough but instead by New Jersey American Water.”

