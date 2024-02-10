POINT PLEASANT — Harvey Memorial Methodist Church, located at 1120 Arnold Ave., will be hosting a Super Bowl fundraiser, raising money for Harvey Cares, a mission that feeds shut-ins, those in need and the homeless.

This fundraiser offers snack trays that can be picked up on the day of the Super Bowl, Feb. 11. The church will call residents and give them a time to pick up their snack tray. Each tray costs $25 and is customizable depending on what residents want.

The menu consists of hot or BBQ wings [six], pigs in a blanket [six] with honey mustard sauce, mini pizza bagels [six], mini meatballs [six] with either marinara or sweet and tangy sauce, cheddar cheese quesadillas [six slices] and parmesan crostini crisps [six].

Also available is Mexican layered dip with tortilla chips for $20 and a tray of crispy oven-baked potato skins [eight] for $10; bacon can be added for an additional $1.

Forms can be picked up at the church or residents can call the church at 732-892-1660 to place an order. All orders must be submitted to the church by Feb. 7.

