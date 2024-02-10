POINT PLEASANT — Eighth grade students of Memorial Middle School gathered in the gymnasium last Friday, Jan. 26 to explore a multitude of careers in the annual Career Day.

Dozens of local businesses were present, each with their own information to give. Some tables had more interactive activities, while some had examples of all the work they do on a daily basis.

From 8 to 11 a.m., the eighth grade class, broken up into three sections, visited the gym with papers in hand. They not only filled out questionnaires, but also visited tables for careers they thought were interesting.

Karen Schoemer, school counselor secretary and Career Day organizer, told The Ocean Star, “This is a day for our eighth grade students. They start going to get their high school classes going, so when they go around and see all the careers available to them they have some idea what they can pick for high school.”

She said this gives the students an insight into what the real world is like and what careers may be interesting to the students. She also said, “This is very important for the students. It is something to show them that there is something else out there besides their phone.”

Many people return year after year, wanting to get involved with Career Day, but Ms. Schoemer said she will still reach out to businesses year after year to see if they are interested in representing themselves at Career Day.

