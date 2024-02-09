POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough’s first high school football coach, Al Saner, died on Jan. 31 at 92 years old. Mr. Saner died while on a cruise with his wife, Marie, according to Tom Farrell, friend of Mr. Saner and superintendent of the Brick Township School District.

Point Pleasant Borough High School’s football field is named after Mr. Saner, who built the football program when the school first opened in 1963. During his time coaching from the 1960s to the 1990s, he led the Panthers football team to a 161-98-9 record across 29 seasons.

Also during this time, Mr. Saner led the team to a Shore Conference record, a 34-game winning streak from 1966 to 1970, won consecutive New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association [NJSIAA] South Group 2 championships from 1977 to 78 and 10 Shore Conference divisional titles. These sectional titles were the first two of the four sectional titles Point Pleasant has won.

LEGACY

Mr. Farrell spoke of the legacy Mr. Saner has left behind, “I’ve known him for almost 40 years and honestly, I don’t know if there was a more optimistic, positive, loving human being, and faithful.”

He further said, “I’ve known him as a coach, but he was like a second father to me. He always asked and cared about others before him.” Mr. Farrell explained then no matter how much time had passed between seeing Mr. Saner, he would always want to know how a person was doing and how their friends and family were over talking about himself.

“He was very selfless, and was always about doing for others,” said Mr. Farrell. “I am going to miss him tremendously.”

“Everybody should have someone like him in your life. Someone who makes you better than what you are and gives you that confidence and feeling of worth. He always made me feel good…and I know he has done that for a lot of other people too,” said Mr. Farrell.

