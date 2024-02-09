BAY HEAD — Three members of the Harlem Wizards visited Bay Head Elementary School on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to give the students a fun and interactive assembly, ending in a resounding success for the school.

The entire student body gathered into the gym of the school on Tuesday morning as Kamil “Dragon” Brown, Roscoe “Sarge” Johnson and Bakari “Glitch” Copeland took to the court to give the students an entertaining and hilarious show.

Throughout the event, the Wizards told jokes, danced, interacted with the students and staff and performed impressive basketball feats, such as vaulting over one another to dunk the ball into the hoops.

One of the first major tricks of the day involved two students, fourth grader Raena White and eighth grader Jack Morgan, both of whom were lifted by the players and carried to the front of the audience.

Raena was given the opportunity to balance a basketball on her finger, as Sarge got the ball spinning first. However, before he placed the ball on Raena’s finger spinning, he kept stopping both the music and the ball to ask questions and tell jokes, all to build suspense for when Raena successfully managed to balance the spinning ball on her finger.

