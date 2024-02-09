POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach neighbors’ attention was on ABC the night of Thursday, Feb. 1, when the borough’s own Jacqueline DiPasquale took to the small screen for a game of Wheel of Fortune.

Ms. DiPasquale won $3,000 from her performance in the episode that aired at 7:30 p.m. last Thursday.

She first explained the unique contestant search for Wheel of Fortune, saying that each prospective contestant’s experience with the search varies.

“The contestant search process can actually differ for people,” she said. “With the group of contestants that I was with for the day, there were some people where it took three years for them to get on the show, two years, a year and a half — me, I applied for the show back in early July.”

She said the period of time between her initial application and first callback was only about a month.

“Then I heard from casting the first time in early August, so there was about a month and change. At that point, I had had my first audition with them, which was just a quick five minute interview with one of the casting team members there,” said Ms. DiPasquale. After that, it was not long before she heard back from the game show’s producers a second time.

“At the end of that interview, they had said, ‘We’d love to have you back for a second audition;’ so, I did my second audition the day after. And this was all over Zoom, by the way,” she said. “In the second audition, I competed with two other people, and funny enough it was two other women…[who] looked around my age…You could tell there was a type they were casting.”

She further explained that she had played several “toss-up” rounds with the other two prospective contestants, which are Wheel of Fortune rounds in which the players attempt to guess a clue as quickly as possible as letters are randomly revealed, becoming locked out for the round upon an incorrect guess.

“Each of us [then] had to solve four sets of four puzzles…each set of puzzles is themed something: ‘What Are You Doing?,’ ‘Cities,’ that kind of thing,” said Ms. DiPasquale of the quickened audition games.

“I didn’t hear from casting at all, and I just assumed once a month had passed… ‘all right, probably didn’t make it on the show, no biggie,’” she continued. “It was a Tuesday night, Nov. 28; I was about to go to bed to go to work the next day and…I couldn’t believe I found this email from Wheel of Fortune: ‘Hey, you’re recording your episode on Dec. 14.’”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.