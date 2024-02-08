Circle Auto Group proudly announces Thomas J. DeFelice III has acquired a significant stake in Circle Auto Group and its three franchises including Hyundai, Chevrolet & Isuzu. This marks a substantial milestone for the dealership and continues the legacy of the DeFelice multi-generational business.

Thomas J. DeFelice III, Owner and Center Operator of Circle BMW, will help lead Circle Auto Group into a new era. Paul DeFelice, the current owner and Thomas’ uncle, will remain actively involved; the two will manage the dealership together, ensuring a seamless process. Customers can expect the same dedication to service and community values that Circle Auto Group has been known for throughout the years.

Thomas J. DeFelice III expressed his excitement, stating, “Circle Hyundai, Chevrolet & Isuzu is not just a business; it’s a family tradition. My Uncle Paul and I are committed to preserving and enhancing the family legacy, ensuring it continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Paul DeFelice stated “Thomas has shown throughout his life thus far a commitment to excellence through effort. From his graduation with high honors from Boston College to his master’s degree from Monmouth University to achieving a law degree from Seton Hall University and passing both the New York and New Jersey bar. Thomas holds key roles in many organizations to improve the automobile community as well as local hospitals and charitable groups. I’m very proud to welcome Thomas to our team.”