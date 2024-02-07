WALL TOWNSHIP — A bill was introduced in the Tennessee legislature last week in honor of a Wall Township resident who was shot and killed in Nashville last November.

House Bill [HB] 1640 was filed for hearing earlier this month in the state’s house of representatives and senate. The proposed bill is in honor of Jillian Ludwig—a Wall Township resident—who had been shot and killed by a stray bullet on Nov. 7, 2023 walking the track of a park in Nashville.

The bill is spearheaded by Rep. Ryan Williams [R-Cookeville], who represents the state’s 42nd district. “It’s trying to find a solution to the mental health concerns for those who are committing violent crimes,” the representative told The Coast Star. The bill would require further exploration into mental health services for an individual deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Ms. Ludwig, a 2023 graduate of Wall Township High School, was in her freshman year at Belmont University in Nashville, where she was majoring in music and business. She was walking on the track of Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park when she was struck by a stray bullet fired from the window of a nearby apartment building. Mr. Taylor had been firing a car in the vicinity.

The 18-year-old had been rushed from the scene of the shooting to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 after being in critical condition for more than a day.

