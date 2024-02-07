SEA GIRT — More than 500 persons gathered at Sea Girt beach on Saturday Feb. 3 to support the Local Initiative for Troops [LIFT] Fund for Veterans during the third annual Patriot Plunge.

The fundraising event was organized by the Sea Girt Recreation Commission and Coastal Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization which runs the LIFT Fund. The Patriot Plunge also honors the late Juan Fajardo, a state trooper and New Jersey Army National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle accident in 2021.

“It’s just an incredible feeling to pay tribute to somebody like that,” said Mike D’Altrui, chairman of the Sea Girt Recreation Commission. “And just to be able to carry that forward and benefit local veterans who may need some assistance in his name, it’s an honor to be able to do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. D’Altrui, also the race director for the Sea Girt 5K, said that the idea for the Patriot Plunge came about after Coastal Habitat for Humanity was the beneficiary of the 2019s 5K. He and representatives from the nonprofit decided to create a separate event for which Coastal Habitat for Humanity would be the sole beneficiary each year.

Out of this then sprang the LIFT Fund, said Coastal Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Heather Schulze-Triarsi, which allows the nonprofit to provide its home repair services to veterans without cost.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.