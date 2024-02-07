SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough mayor and council introduced an ordinance to exceed the municipal appropriation limits and to establish a cap bank, during their last meeting on Monday night.

According to the ordinance, the borough will increase its Calendar Year 2024 budget by 3.5 percent, amounting to $219,925.19, “in the interest of promoting the health, safety and welfare of the citizens.”

“This is a standard ordinance we do every year to give us some budget flexibility, it does not represent any actual new spending,” Councilman and Finance Committee Chair John Casagrande said.

A second reading and public hearing on the introduced ordinance is expected to be included as part of the council’s next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 20.

