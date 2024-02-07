BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township council authorized the award of contract for tree trimming, snow removal services and 2022 Local Roadway Resurfacing and Water Main Replacement Contract for Laurel Manor.

Councilman Steve Feinman said, “This resolution authorizes the award of bid for tree trimming, removal and disposal services to Falkinburg Tree Expert Company in Brielle.”

According to the councilman, the contract is an open-ended contract that is set not to exceed $60,000 per year and will be certified prior to each service. The contract is for two years and began on Jan. 29 and will end on Jan. 28, 2026.

“Bid notices were sent to 33 prospective bidders from our bidders list and nine picked up bid packages. Three bids were received with Falkinburg Tree Expert being the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. To date the township has encumbered approximately $60,000 for the current two year contract,” said Councilman Feinman.

