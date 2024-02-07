MANASQUAN — Members of the district administration presented reports on the 2023-2024 district goals during the board of education’s Feb. 6 meeting, outlining five key areas in which the district had aimed to improve.

The five goals pertained to the curriculum program, the Manasquan Elementary School [MES] curriculum, the Manasquan High School [MHS] curriculum, finance and facilities and technology.

Manasquan Director of Curriculum Rick Coppola presented his report on the district’s goal of incorporating the International Baccalaureate [IB] Diploma Program into the high school school’s curriculum program.

The IB Program is an educational program that would provide higher level classes from different subject groups with the potential for college credit. It will be available for students at MHS to take classes beginning next school year in September.

MES Principals Jaclyn Puleio [grades K-4] and Megan Manetta [grades 5-8] reported on the elementary school’s effort to provide professional development and what they called “professional learning community time” [PLC] to the teaching staff in order to improve student engagement and other aspects of the school.

Manasquan Director of School Counseling Lesley Kenney and Mr. Coppola detailed to the board the high school’s effort to expand the variety of opportunities for students to develop skills and explore alternative career paths to college. They highlighted Roadtrip Nation, a nonprofit organization that provides online resources for students age 13 or higher to explore their career interests.

School Business Administrator Pete Crawley reported the progress of the school’s January 2023 bond referendum worth $13.77 million.

Assistant Superintendent Jesse Place reported on consultation with students and faculty regarding the effectiveness of the “one-to-one student technology program” to provide each student and faculty member with a laptop computer.

In addition to the district goal reports, new Director of Special Services Cindy Cimino gave a presentation titled “My First 50 Days,” detailing her experiences during her time at the school district so far, which she said had been positive.

Manasquan High School football coach Jay Price accepted an honorary plaque listing the Manasquan football coaches throughout history, the years they coached and the number of wins they had. He, along with the rest of the football program, was honored for having achieved 600 all time wins.

The board welcomed first the Manasquan High School girls soccer team and then the boys soccer team up to the front of the room to stand in front of the audience and be honored. Both teams had impressive seasons.

