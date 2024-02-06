Frederick Gerard ‘Jerry’ Chesterman, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on February 4, 2024, in Bay Head, NJ. He was born on March 28, 1929, in New Rochelle, NY. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Rosemary Murphy Chesterman, sisters Peggy Chesterman, Patricia