Council President Jane DeNoble has been reinstated as the liaison to the tourism commission, Mayor Larry Fox announced at the Jan. 24 borough council meeting. This comes after the Jan. 10 borough reorganization meeting in which Mayor Fox appointed himself as liaison to the tourism commission.

At the Jan. 10 meeting President DeNoble announced, on behalf of Tourism Director Amy Hall, that Ms. Hall filed an employment complaint and a notice of tort against the mayor. The amended memo that reinstated Ms. DeNoble as liaison was announced at the Jan. 24 borough council meeting.

Mayor Fox revealed that Labor Attorney Eric M. Bernstein advised him to act conservatively and reappoint Council President DeNoble as liaison to the tourism commission. Resident Brigitte McGuire questioned the mayor’s intent in regards to the tourism liaison position and willingness to work with the residents of Bradley Beach.

“When I talked to Mr. Bernstein after that meeting [Jan. 10 reorganization meeting] he said take a conservative approach, I would say that I did listen to people and I wanted to make sure we took a conservative approach,” Mayor Fox responded, “I still believe that we have work to do with ordinances and some things with tourism and we will continue to do that.

Council President DeNoble attended the Tourism Commission meeting on Jan. 24, 2024 will be her second year serving as the liaison.

