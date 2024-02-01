SEA GIRT — Three Sea Girt Elementary School sixth-graders presented their Math Exploration project during the Jan. 25 board of education meeting.

The exploration projects, completed across various grade levels and subject areas, allow students to use their in-classroom instruction to connect to real-world situations. This one focused on using mathematics in the real estate industry.

“We started looking at, ‘OK, we’re teaching math…we’re learning the concepts, but how can we get the kids to apply the concepts to some real world activities?’” said Principal/Superintendent Richard Papera.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve done a couple different projects: this is a good one, the eighth-graders play fantasy football and then keep track of math in there. We have Shark Tank [interdisciplinary] coming at the end of the year,” he said.

Pre-high mathematics teachers Kelly Bakerian and Dan Rotante led the project instruction and students Jayce Hayward, Kate Gilmore and Chiara Ciccerone presented their projects to the board and its audience.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.