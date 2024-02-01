SEA GIRT — The National Guard Militia Museum welcomed nearly 20 attendees to learn all about the U.S. military on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 100 Camp Drive.

The tour was presented by the Sea Girt Public Library and was led by Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker, National Guard Militia of New Jersey’s command historian, who offered the group insight into the nation’s military history from World War II era to the 2001 Afghan war, as well as into the significance of the Sea Girt property.

“We, I personally, get to preserve and present the history of the state military forces of the National Guard of New Jersey and this spot is important,” said Staff Sgt. Walker. “This is an important training ground for the Jersey National Guard and continues to be to this day.”

“We preserve the history and any material related to the New Jersey National Guard; I help preserve the lineages as the command historian and that’s about as good a job as I could ever imagine,” he said.

