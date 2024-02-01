AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Beginning on Thursday, Feb. 1 the downstairs area of the Avon-by-the-Sea Public Library, located at Fifth and Garfield avenues, will present a photo display portraying the historical role the Avon Woman’s Club had in restoring present day Allaire State Park.

“The library had a collection of Woman’s Club scrapbooks from 1935 to about 1980ish-90,” said Avon Historical Society Chairwoman Norah Magrini. “…When we were going through them, I found these pictures of how the Woman’s Club is very active in raising the money to restore the deserted village at Allaire.”

Ms. Magrini spent about a month acquiring historical information including old newspaper articles along with photographs from the scrapbooks to showcase the commitment, efforts and influence the Avon Woman’s Club members had on the current-day property.

