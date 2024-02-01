BRADLEY BEACH — Council President Jane DeNoble has been reinstated as the liaison to the tourism commission, Mayor Larry Fox announced at the Jan. 24 borough council meeting. This comes after the Jan. 10 borough reorganization meeting in which Mayor Fox appointed himself as liaison to the tourism commission.

Also at the meeting, the council passed two resolutions that officially authorized emergency contracts for restoration and mitigation services to the Biase Center. The Biase Center was closed in February 2023 due roof problems and excessive mold.

The council authorized an emergency contract with Colliers Engineering and Design to reestablish flood controls in Sylvan Lake. The contract is a shared service agreement with Avon, in which each borough will pay $7,500 to cover the $15,000 fee to replace rotting timbers. The one-time payment includes the purchase and installation of the new timbers.

The next borough council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradley Beach Borough Hall, 701 Main St.

