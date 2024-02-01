BRIELLE — As part of her nationwide book tour, New York Times bestselling novelist Laurie Frankel discussed her most recent work, “Family Family,” in conversation with friend and fellow author Lauren Grodstein at Brielle Public Library Tuesday evening.

The author talk was presented by Booktowne of Manasquan and copies of “Family Family” and Ms. Grodstein’s “We Must Not Think of Ourselves” were for sale with an opportunity to be signed following the discussion. Brielle Library Director Maribeth Pelly led the event’s introduction, along with comment and thanks from Booktowne.

“We appreciate you making the time to be here. It’s very important to us. By showing up, you are supporting so many different areas of Booktowne, the library and our author’s work,” said Ms. Pelly.

Ms. Frankel, a resident of Seattle, Washington, has spent her entire life enthralled with books and reading.

“That’s how I got here. I grew up in a library and was just so grateful to have all these books and I remember that at age so young, five maybe,” Ms. Frankel told The Coast Star, emphasizing the important role libraries play in communities. “I also remember, it blew my mind that I could pick anything I wanted and bring it home with me. You forget what a revelation that is as a child.”

