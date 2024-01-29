POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The board of education recognized several education professionals from within the district — Michelle Scraggs, Kelsie Kreitz, Patricia Luongo and Natasha Majett — as its education professionals of the year for 2024, during the board’s Tuesday, Jan. 23 meeting.

Additionally, the board members were honored as a part of New Jersey’s School Board Recognition Month, January. A resolution of congratulations was memorialized for each of the recipients.

Ms. Scraggs, a special education teacher, was honored as Point Pleasant Beach High School’s Educator of the Year.

G. Harold Antrim Elementary School’s Educator of the Year is Kelsie Kreitz, the school’s instrumental music teacher.

The school board then recognized the 2024 Support Staff of the Year, Patty Luongo, the secretary of Antrim Elementary School.

Finally, the board honored Natasha Majett, a paraprofessional from Antrim Elementary, for her selection as the Monmouth-Ocean Educational Services Commission’s [MOESC] Educational Support Professional of the Year.

Superintendent Will Smith thanked the group of honorees personally, poking fun at the formality of the resolutions and saying that he was particularly happy to see the names that were selected for this year’s awards.

