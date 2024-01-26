AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Board of Commissioners adopted a bond ordinance during Monday night’s meeting that will allow the second phase of the borough’s Living Shoreline along Sylvan Lake to begin this spring continuing from Second Avenue to Main Street.

The Living Shoreline Project construction first began in 2017 after the borough received grant funding in 2016 to complete the first half of the lake.

The new project, slated to begin around March or April, will include planting new vegetation along the lakeline to act as a buffer, preventing high levels of stormwater from reaching the lake while deterring the large geese population that has overrun the area.

Mayor Edward Bonanno said that this phase of the project will also provide habitat for butterflies and other wildlife.

