BELMAR — Festivities for the Belmar Lake Como Saint Patrick’s Day Parade fundraising season are in full swing, with parade registration officially opening this week.

“The Committee is hard at work with pre-parade activities, and this week marks the opening of parade registration,” stated a press release. “Participants eager to take part in the parade are encouraged to register on the official parade website, belmarparade.com, by February 18th.”

The parade’s fundraising season is also well underway, with the organizing committee’s next fundraising event set for this Sunday, Jan. 21 at The Headliner, located at 1401 Route 35 in Neptune City, from 2 to 6 p.m.

“In the weeks preceding the parade, the organizing committee is hosting a series of local parties around the Jersey Shore,” stated the press release. “These events not only serve as festive gatherings but also as crucial fundraisers, ensuring the success of the parade and associated activities.”

For a $15 donation per person, participants at the upcoming fundraising event will be able to enjoy a hot and cold buffet alongside a special performance from the Old Bridge Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh Pipes & Drum Band, led by Pipe Major John Hatton.

Live musical entertainment will also be provided by the E-Boro Bandits, who, according to the press release, will provide “a lively atmosphere that will have attendees up on their feet, dancing, and even trying out the Irish Jig” with the band’s diverse repertoire of music.

