LAVALLETTE — Flooding in the borough and potential mitigation measures were the focus of discussion at the Tuesday, Jan. 16, borough council meeting.

Mayor Walter LaCicero said that following last weekend’s winter storm, a number of residents have inquired about what will be done about the flooding conditions throughout town.

“I’ve graciously tried to explain to them that we live on an island, and there really is no foreseeable solution to this problem, especially one that the borough could implement that would just encompass Lavallette,” said Mayor LaCicero.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We live on an island and we’re not forced to live here. We can always move to higher ground, and there are some environmental proofs that would like us to [actually do that] and have suggested we stop development out here; so that once the house is destroyed, it’s not rebuilt and they want us to depopulate,” he said.

He said that although there is always a solution to the problem, it is dependent upon what the borough is willing to spend, saying “I don’t think we’re prepared to spend billions of dollars here in Lavallette to raise every lot and every street in the borough so it’s higher than it is right now.”

Solutions to mitigate flooding, such as installing locks across the Barnegat Inlet and Manasquan Inlet, have previously been proposed by organizations and the federal government but never moved forward due to the project’s high costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.