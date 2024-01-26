POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough library hosted a paper chain craft in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday, with many municipal offices closed for the holiday, the library, a branch of the Ocean County Library System, had its doors open, and many residents enjoyed all the opportunities they offered. One in particular was for the children of the community to create colorful paper chains.

Cindy Fragale, youth services librarian, organized this event for the residents and their children. She said, “Martin Luther King’s message of hope, peace and equality is as important today as it was in the 1960s. With MLK Day being a day of service, families were invited to come make a cooperative kindness paper chain to beautify the foyer of Point Pleasant Borough Library. A sign by the paper chain explains what it represents. ‘Each link of our chain represents a hand. Dr. King joined hands with all people of every color when he marched for freedom.’ ”

ADVERTISEMENT

She said after children had made their “kindness chains,” they would be hung up in the children’s section of the library.

Currently, some parts of the library are without heat due to a power outage from the severe storm on Tuesday, Jan. 9, and many programs have either been canceled or rescheduled for a later time. Ms. Fragale said she believed that this event was important enough to still hold, in a much warmer part of the library.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.