WALL TOWNSHIP- A Camden man was charged on Jan. 24 in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred in September 2023, police said.

On Sept. 18, 2023, Ptl. Alfredo Flores was dispatched to 1460 State Highway 34, Dorrer’s Corner Garage, for a report of stolen 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 pick-up truck.

An “extensive investigation” conducted by patrolmen Zach Honecker and Flores resulted in the arrest of Matthew L. Leonard, 37, of Camden. Mr. Leonard was charged with receiving stolen property, a third-degree crime.

Police said Mr. Leonard is currently being held in a Pennsylvania detention facility on similar charges out of other jurisdictions and is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

