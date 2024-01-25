BAY HEAD — The Bay Head Board of Education [BOE] agreed to allow Point Beach Prep, located at 700 Bay Ave., to use the former library space allotted for a preschool program.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board unanimously approved this resolution to allow the private prep school to utilize the space, which was always targeted as a preschool since the school acquired the building from the borough last year. The property, located at 136 Meadow Ave., formerly housed Bay Head Library.

Superintendent Adam Angelozzi told The Ocean Star on Wednesday, “The Bay Head School District is proud to have adopted a resolution to solidify the intent of entering into an agreement with Point Beach Prep for a preschool program to be located on the Bay Head School Campus. Point Beach Prep has years of experience offering an extensive and exemplary preschool program. Considering the location of Point Beach Prep’s current preschool program and its reputation, this partnership makes sense as the Board of Education looks to introduce families to all the Bay Head School offers.”

More information about plans for the preschool program will be presented at the Feb. 13 workshop meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Bay Head School. More information about Point Beach Prep can be found at pointbeachprep.com.

