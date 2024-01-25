WALL TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic Club in Wall Township has been purchased by a national fitness provider.

Genesis Health Clubs [GHC] announced in a press release that, effective today, it had fully purchased both locations of The Atlantic Club; one on Atlantic Avenue in Wall Township and the other located in Red Bank.

The clubs will be doing business under the titles “Genesis Health Clubs – The Atlantic Club Manasquan” and “Genesis Health Clubs – The Atlantic Club Red Bank,” according to the release.

“To say we’re excited about acquiring The Atlantic Club would be an understatement. There aren’t many clubs in the entire nation with as much history, success and impact on people’s lives,” said GHC Owner and President Rodney Steven. “We’re excited to be able to jump into something that’s already working so well, and re-invest in it and help them keep doing what they’re doing.”

The clubs are the first in both New Jersey and the Northeast for GHC, bringing its total club count to 68. The company has other locations in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Oklahoma, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky and Indiana.

“We’re excited to be able to continue providing everyone the same great product they’ve enjoyed for years,” said Kevin McHugh, previous president and chief operating officer of The Atlantic Club. GHC said that Mr. McHugh has accepted a management role, which includes “overseeing the clubs along with his leadership team and staff across both campuses.”

“…[We’re excited] to become a part of a fitness leader like Genesis that will support the growth of all of our businesses and willingness to reinvest into both campuses’ future growth,” Mr. McHugh said.

Mr. Steven added, “We plan to welcome the staff into the Genesis family and bring them 401k plans, health insurance, and a lot of the benefits that can be hard to come by in the industry sometimes. Staff is family at Genesis and they’re about to join a great one.”

The Atlantic Club members can expect the same programming the club is currently providing, according to Mr. Steven. He added, “… We will also be reinvesting in both these outstanding fitness facilities. We’ve got big plans for the region now and in the future, and we can’t wait to share more soon!”

