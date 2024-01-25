LAKE COMO — The borough mayor and council passed a resolution authorizing proposals for Behrman Park playground improvements under the Community Development Block grant, at their Jan. 16 meeting.

According to the resolution, offered by Councilwoman Heather Albala-Doyle, the park’s first phase of improvements is set for installation of a new playground, which will require the solicitation of bid proposals from qualified contractors.

The borough was previously awarded a grant under the Community Development Block Grant Program for the purpose of improvements to Behrman Park.

“We were awarded $177,692 under that Community Development Block Grant for the purpose of these improvements,” she said.

Proposals for the project and recommendations from the borough clerk and administrator, with the guidance of the borough engineer, are expected to be reported back to the mayor and council at their next meeting, planned for Feb. 6.

