BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that the victim in the fatal hit and run crash that occurred in Brick Township on Jan. 13 is Julia Sutton, 56, of Weehawken, New Jersey in Hudson County.

Mark Carey, Jr., 19, of South Amboy, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of another relative to the crash on Jan. 14.

The charges were announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Brick Township Police Chief David Forrester.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 13, in the area of Route 35 South and Bay Avenue in Brick Township.

Mr. Carey was also charged with the motor vehicle offenses of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death, failing to report an accident, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane of travel.

On Jan. 13 at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers from the Brick Township Police Department responded to the area of Route 35 South and Bay Avenue for a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding officers discovered that a vehicle had struck a female pedestrian in the shoulder of the roadway and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center in Brick Township, where she was pronounced deceased.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.