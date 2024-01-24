WALL TOWNSHIP — A man admitted to committing arson to commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago and Wall Township Police Chief Sean O’Halloran announced on Friday, Jan. 19.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, Harcourt Ward, 70, pleaded guilty to the third degree crime before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn, authorities said, and the state has recommended that “Mr. Ward faces three years in a New Jersey state prison.”

The guilty plea stems from an investigation that began on Monday evening, Sept. 26, 2022, at approximately 10:11 p.m., when the Wall Township Police Department responded to a fire at the 1900 block of Atlantic Avenue. Upon arrival, members of the Wall Township Police Department and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office found six vehicles on fire.

Wall police said that after further investigation, Mr. Ward, of Ward Realty and Insurance in Point Pleasant, was the person responsible for purposely setting the vehicles ablaze. MCPO said the estimated cost of the damage caused by the fire was over $1 million.

The case is being handled by the MCPO Trial Division. Mr. Ward is represented by William E. Wackowski, Esq., of Point Pleasant.

Mr. Ward’s sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Friday, March 22.

