LAKE COMO — A house fire in the early hours of the morning in Lake Como was extinguished by local departments on Monday, Jan. 15.

At approximately 6:05 a.m., the Belmar Police Department received a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Wildwood Place, behind Joe’s Surf Shack.

“Belmar Fire Department quickly arrived on scene and found the home fully engulfed in flames,” stated a press release from the police department. “Belmar Fire Department, emergency personnel and the assistance from surrounding municipalities on scene extinguished the fire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Fire Administrator Chip Cavanagh, the following fire departments responded to the call: Spring Lake, Glendola, Asbury Park, South Wall and Avon.

“It was a confirmed working structure fire,” Mr. Cavanagh said. “Upon arrival, Chief Sean Pringle called in what we call a ‘box alarm’ because it was a full-working structure fire, and then the mutual aid companies came in with us and extinguished the fire.”

The Belmar Volunteer Hook & Ladder Fire Company issued an update on Monday evening on its Facebook page, reporting that crews had operated on the scene for approximately three hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.