Dr. Edward A. Brennan Jr., 89, of Sea Girt, NJ and Stuart, FL, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 20, 2024 at his Sea Girt home surrounded by his loving daughters.



Dr. Brennan ‘Ed’ was born on April 13, 1934 in Savannah, GA, to the late Edward A. and Elizabeth (née Canty) Brennan Sr.



Ed