With a forecast of snow Friday, many schools in Monmouth and Ocean counties have announced that classes have been canceled.

Avon-By-The-Sea – Call Avon Elementary School at 732-775-4328

Bay Head – No classes today at Bay Head Elementary School

Belmar – No classes today at Belmar Elementary School. St. Rose Elementary School and St. Rose High School are also closed.

Bradley Beach – No classes today at Bradley Beach Elementary School

Brick Township – Schools are closed today.

Brielle – No classes today at Brielle Elementary School.

Lake Como – No classes today at Academy Charter High School

Lavallette – No classes today at Lavallette Elementary School

Manasquan — Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 19. All sports and extracurricular activities planned for Friday are canceled. High school students are advised that midterm exams will continue as scheduled beginning on Monday, January 22

Point Pleasant Beach – Schools are closed today

Point Pleasant – Schools are closed today.

Sea Girt – Call Sea Girt Elementary School at 732-449-3422

Spring Lake – No classes today at H.W. Mountz Elementary School. St. Catharine Elementary School and St. Catharine High School are also closed.

Spring Lake Heights – No classes today at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School

Wall Township – Schools are closed today