BRIELLE — At approximately, 7:44 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Brielle Police Department responded to Brandywine Lane to conduct a welfare check on a 36-year-old resident after the family alerted the department out of concern for the individuals well-being, according to a Brielle Police Department press release from Chief Gary Olsen.

According to police, the family said the individual had made “alarming” statements indicating he may be a danger to himself or others. After brief contact with the responding officers, the subject proceeded to barricade himself inside the residence. Immediately, attempts were made to regain communications with the subject, however the individual did not respond to the orders issued by officers on the scene.

The Monmouth County Emergency Response Team [MOCERT], Monmouth County Rapid Deployment Force [RDF] and Monmouth County Prosecutors Office [MCPO] were requested and deployed to the scene following the initial response, according to the press releases.

According to police, nearby homes were evacuated out of caution and a perimeter was set, the roadways leading in and out of the Brandywine Community were closed off while the scene was still active.

After more than four hours of repeated attempts to regain communications with the individual, and countless requests to surrender to police, an entry was made by members of the MOCERT and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

The individual was then transported by members of the Brielle Police Department to a local medical facility for evaluation and treatment.

Police Chief Gary Olsen said in the press release, “The Brielle Police Department would like to thank all of the local and county police, EMS, and fire personnel who assisted us in bringing this potentially dangerous situation to a peaceful resolution without incident or injury. Their professionalism, patience, and dedication allowed us to take the proper steps to keep our community safe.”

There are no criminal charges pending at this time, according to the Brielle Police press release.

