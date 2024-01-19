POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center [MMSC] in Brigantine welcomed a new guest on the evening of Friday, Jan. 12 after a baby seal was discovered and rescued from the streets of Point Pleasant Beach.

The grey seal pup, which MMSC estimates to be around four weeks old, was found by resident Phil Coffin as he walked along Baltimore Avenue the night of Friday, Jan. 12. According to Mr. Coffin, he initially mistook the little one for a branch or some kind of land critter upon seeing her whitish coat move.

“I went out for a walk about 9:30 and I turned a corner on Baltimore — it was maybe a minute from the house, and there’s no streetlight there so everything is dark,” he told The Ocean Star. “And I see this shape on the sidewalk ahead of me. And, at first I thought — it was this long, sort of roundish shape — that it’s a branch that has been blown out of one of the trees from all the wind we’ve had.

“As I get a little closer, I saw it move just fractionally. I said, ‘well, that’s no branch,’” Mr. Coffin said. “My…thought was maybe it’s a large raccoon or a large possum…Who would think that a seal would be in the middle of the sidewalk half a mile from the ocean?”

On Thursday, MMSC’s Assistant Director Michele Pagel told The Ocean Star that the center had announced the “New Patient Alert” earlier in the day on Facebook. The release explained that the young seal was found on the side of Baltimore Avenue near Lake Louise by a jogger — Mr. Coffin.

“On Friday, Jan. 12 shortly before 10 p.m., a jogger discovered a seal pup lying on the sidewalk at Baltimore Avenue in Point Pleasant Beach,” said MMSC. “The young female grey seal had likely breached the flooded bulkhead at Lake Louise during the coastal storm, and soon made her way to the middle of the road. Two MMSC Stranding Staff members immediately responded from Brigantine as the Point Pleasant Beach Police Department kept the seal pup safe until they arrived.”

MMSC’s announcement included an update on the pup’s health — while she is currently “lethargic” and “thin,” the center’s technicians are monitoring her health and helping her to eat and keeping her hydrated through an IV system.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

