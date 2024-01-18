AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Training Room of Avon-by-the-Sea is celebrating a quarter century providing specialized fitness and wellness guidance for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

The Training Roomco-founder and trainer Jim Milkowski stated in a a press release that the gym’s 25th anniversary is not just a celebration of longevity, but also a testament to its innovative approach to fitness in a warm, welcoming environment that makes fitness accessible for everyone.

Co-founder and trainer Mike Stehle said in the release, “We’re more than just a gym; we’re a family. Our goal has always been to create a space where people can come together, support each other and achieve their fitness goals. Seeing how much we’ve grown and the impact we’ve had over the past 25 years is truly humbling.”

In celebration of 25 years of service to the community, the gym will host TheFit25: Quarter Century Training Room Challenge on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 7 a.m. to noon at 406 Main St.

The challenge welcomes gym members and the public for a morning of fitness and togetherness with a 25-minute workout circuit challenge that is divided into five-minute stations, including work-outs on stationary bicycles, rowing machine, skiing, medicine ball slams and sled push.

Each participant will receive an event t-shirt and a raffle ticket for prize winnings, as well as Fit25 medals for all category winners.

“Each participant or partner will perform that exercise for five minutes with the goal of getting as many calories or repetitions as they possibly can. At the end, we will total their number of points and the people with they highest point totals will win depending on what category they are in,” said Mr. Stehle.

