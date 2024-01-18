SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Recreation Department has planned an array of activities, events and programs for residents of all ages and interests for 2024, bringing back a bunch of annual favorites, with a few new ones added to the anticipated schedule.

For more information or to register for the programs and events, visit register.communitypass.net, located through the borough’s website.

The year will kick off with the Patriot Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Beacon Boulevard Beach, 2 Ocean Ave. All proceeds will directly benefit the Coastal Habitat for Humanity Local Initiative for Troops [LIFT] Fund, assisting in providing critical home repairs to local Monmouth County veterans. The event will also honor New Jersey State Trooper and National Guardsman Juan Fajardo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the plunge, participants will enjoy an after-party with breakfast at Rod’s Tavern, 507 Washington Blvd. To register for the plunge, or to donate, go to runsignup.com/Race/NJ/SeaGirt/SeaGirtPolarPlunge.com. Those signed up before Jan. 25 will receive a hoodie. For more information, visit patriotpolarplunge.com.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.