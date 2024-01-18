MANASQUAN — The borough mayor and council Tuesday introduced four ordinances, including one to amend the prices of beach badges and parking permits.

Mayor Michael Mangan said that this change in prices has been discussed for several years as something that would eventually need to happen, citing the state-mandated increase in minimum wage as something that has increased operation costs which, until now he said, the beach department has been absorbing.

Councilman Brian Holly added that hiring better lifeguards also factors into this price increase.

Under Ordinance No. 2418-24, beach registration and badge fees would be as follows: $12 for daily badges for ages 12 and older; $50 for weekly badges for ages 12 and older; $45 for seasonal badges for ages 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16; $90 for seasonal badges for those over 16 and $35 for seasonal badges for those over 65.

Daily badges sold to individuals caught on the beach without a badge who then choose to purchase a badge would cost $28.

Parking permits for buses containing 20 or more people would cost $35. Seasonal parking permits would cost $125. Daily parking permits for Monday through Thursday would cost $15 plus applicable mobile app surcharges, while permits for Friday through Sunday would cost $20, also subject to such surcharges.

The other ordinances introduced include one, Ordinance No. 2416-24, to repeal the section of the borough code pertaining to the Cable Television Advisory Committee, which Mayor Mangan said does not exist anymore, as well as one to codify the new council standing committees and one to increase the number of seats on the Recreation Committee to 12.

All four ordinances will undergo a second reading and public hearing at the Feb. 5 mayor and council meeting.

