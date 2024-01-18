BELMAR — The Belmar Public Library invited its community to a live portrayal of Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m.

In honor of Martin Luther King Day, professional living historian and actor Keith Henley told the Rev. King’s story as part of the library’s Living History series, which will feature four historical figures throughout the next three months.

Mr. Henley’s portrayal featured anecdotes in the Rev. King’s perspective, from attending school and meeting his wife, Corretta King, to becoming a leader of the civil rights movement in the 1960s. The Rev. King’s firm belief in peaceful protest shone through each story as he discouraged the use of violence in his activism, even in the face of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The movement used love and nonviolence,” Mr. Henley said. “[It] got them to think of it in a different context such as, okay, instead of you being angry, how about if you look at their side or see if you can get them to come and sit down and discuss what happened.”

Religion also became a prominent theme as the Rev. King used his public speaking skills as a pastor to fuel his social activism.

According to Mr. Henley, one of the most pertinent stories he retells is the bombing of the Rev. King’s house. In a strategic meeting for the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott in 1956, the social activist was notified that his house was bombed, but his wife and newborn daughter were safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you’re not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.