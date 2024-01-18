WALL TOWNSHIP — The township committee passed various items as part of its consent agenda Wednesday night. Its seven-minute meeting pertained mostly to passing items of its consent agenda, which had three resolutions.

One resolution passed, Res.24-0136, approved to transfer budget appropriations of 2023 to the reserve fund of 2024, in accordance with N.J.S.A 40A: 4-58, which regulates appropriation transfers during the last two months of a fiscal year.

The committee allocated a total of $559,000 to various municipal departments for means of health insurance coverage; $8,000 for general administration, $6,000 for municipal clerk, $11,000 for the finance administration, and $19,000 to land use and engineering.

$200,000 is reserved for the police department. The remaining $359,000 is granted to street and road maintenance, as well as solid waste collection, building and grounds, the youth center, the municipal court and construction.

The township may not transfer or use those funds until after March, the resolution states. The committee is required to “meet specific claims, commitments or contracts incurred during the preceding fiscal year,” which would allow funds from 2023 that are “insufficient for the first three months” to be finalized for use in 2024.

