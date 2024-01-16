Eileen Marie Redmond, of Wall, passed away quietly at Sunnyside Community, Wall Twp, January 12, 2024.
She was born May 2, 1924 to Joseph Redmond and Mary ‘Dolly’ Redmond and lived all of her life in the home her father had built. She graduated from Manasquan High School in 1942. She worked as a switchboard
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
Already a
subscriber?
Subscribe Now!
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>